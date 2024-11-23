Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

MSI opened at $500.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.09 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.80 and a 200-day moving average of $419.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

