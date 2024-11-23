Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,096 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Quarry LP increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,910. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 2.13.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

