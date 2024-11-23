Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 74.5% in the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,025,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,814,000 after purchasing an additional 438,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7,223.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 321,789 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 637,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 262,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 344.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 317,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,718,000 after acquiring an additional 245,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE THC opened at $143.57 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,533.09. This represents a 12.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,834 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

