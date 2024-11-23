Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 115.1% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.59 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

