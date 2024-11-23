Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.18% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPIX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
