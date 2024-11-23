Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 8,340 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $150,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,217.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,361.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,397.91. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,059.08 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

