Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686,118 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $44,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 311,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,877,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,253,000 after acquiring an additional 122,311 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $346,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $125.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Barclays raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.