Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $401.94 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,303,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 309,619 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up approximately 4.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.89% of Waste Connections worth $401,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 535,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $189.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average of $177.56. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.15 and a 12-month high of $190.77.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.