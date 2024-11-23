Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Moelis & Company worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 18,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.83%.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.