Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) Shares Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 214,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 212,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Mobix Labs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Get Mobix Labs alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobix Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobix Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mobix Labs in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mobix Labs by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,237 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobix Labs Company Profile

Mobix Labs, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobix Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobix Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.