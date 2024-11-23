Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 3,231 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 505.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Allstate by 351.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Allstate by 97.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 271,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after buying an additional 134,028 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $134.17 and a 12 month high of $205.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $231.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This represents a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

