Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 23,453 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 52.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 49.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

