Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 95.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 67,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 335.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,375,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,415 shares of company stock valued at $15,829,445 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $572.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $509.57 and a 200-day moving average of $457.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $345.43 and a one year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

