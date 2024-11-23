Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $15,008,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

ONEOK stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.49 and a twelve month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

