Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 105,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $2,391,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 870,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,355,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.24.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

