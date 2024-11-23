MGO Global Inc. Adopts First Amendment to Bylaws

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL) announced on November 18, 2024, that its Board of Directors adopted the First Amendment to the Amended and Restated Bylaws of the company. The amendment, effective as of November 18, 2024, brings about changes to the company’s Bylaws.

Get alerts:

The key modifications under the newly adopted Amendment include an adjustment to Section 1 of Article IV, stating that for any meeting of stockholders, a quorum will consist of holders of 33 1/3% of the shares of stock issued and outstanding, entitled to vote, represented either in person or by proxy. Furthermore, Section 3 of Article IV was also revised to allow stockholders to vote at meetings either in person or by proxy, in writing, or through electronic or telephonic means.

It is essential to note that the above summary does not encompass the entire scope of the Amendment. For a complete understanding, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the full text of the Amendment, which is available as Exhibit 3.1 attached to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by MGO Global Inc.

In compliance with reporting requirements, the company also disclosed under Item 9.01 that the Amendment document has been filed as Exhibit 3.1, while providing the cover page for the filing in Inline XBRL format as Exhibit 104.

Pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, MGO Global Inc. confirmed the filing of this report on November 22, 2024. The report was duly signed on behalf of the company by Maximiliano Ojeda, the Chief Executive Officer.

For further details and comprehensive information, individuals are advised to refer to the official documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read MGO Global’s 8K filing here.

About MGO Global

(Get Free Report)

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

Featured Articles