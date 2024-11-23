Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.10 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.10 ($0.39), with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Merit Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,650.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

