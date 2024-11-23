Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.18 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

