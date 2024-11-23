Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,228 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEI opened at $115.96 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.