Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,464 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,837,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8,908.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,002 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $85,440,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,915,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,908,000 after buying an additional 1,041,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,104,000 after buying an additional 744,952 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.