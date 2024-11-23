Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.18% of Matson worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Matson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 4.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $153.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.73 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $79,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.04. This represents a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $135,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,776.16. This represents a 9.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,645 shares of company stock worth $3,677,960. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

