Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 30,199 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,199 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $189,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,267,000 after acquiring an additional 25,294 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 37.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. This represents a 18.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $487.62 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.