Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,483,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,781 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.84% of Corebridge Financial worth $305,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,426,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,315,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,894,000 after buying an additional 4,507,322 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after buying an additional 1,282,154 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,335,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 489,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,008,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,723,000 after buying an additional 2,677,105 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.24% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $936,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,253,617.60. This trade represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.85.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

