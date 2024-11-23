Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 896,263 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,387,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,263 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.80% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $196,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,390 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

