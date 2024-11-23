Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 359,185 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.74% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $216,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE AXTA opened at $40.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $40.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AXTA
Axalta Coating Systems Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Axalta Coating Systems
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.