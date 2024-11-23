Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $241.53 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.77% of Tractor Supply worth $241,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 199.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $281.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.47. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $197.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

