Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $210.10 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.66% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $210,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,217.97 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,059.08 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,361.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,397.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

