Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,240,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644,293 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.97% of nVent Electric worth $227,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,325,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $110,663,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,346,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 828,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after buying an additional 132,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.83.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,623.40. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon D. Lammers sold 67,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $5,119,282.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,264.47. This represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,316. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

