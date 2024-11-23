Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 278 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.19 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

