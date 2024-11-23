Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.0% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $404.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.56. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $294.34 and a 52-week high of $410.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

