Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. TD Cowen raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.62%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,250.02. The trade was a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $110,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,255,194.11. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $20,899,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $181,559,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 653.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

