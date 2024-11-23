Martin F. Roper Sells 5,000 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,330,920.64. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.4 %

Vita Coco stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 32.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 8.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vita Coco by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.