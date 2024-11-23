Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Marriott International worth $359,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $284.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.34. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.94 and a 12 month high of $289.04.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total value of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,439 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

