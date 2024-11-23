Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.35 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 373.92 ($4.69). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.55), with a volume of 4,318,456 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327 ($4.10).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,428.57%.
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other segments. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move’ products.
