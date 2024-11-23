Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 256935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of C$22.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

