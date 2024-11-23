M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $39.29 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

