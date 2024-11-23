M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 387,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 257.15%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.