M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,251 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

