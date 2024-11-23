M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 16,575 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.60 and a one year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3166 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

