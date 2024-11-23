Lynne Saint Buys 3,847 Shares of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Lynne Saint purchased 3,847 shares of Nufarm stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,718.62 ($9,557.55).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.94.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

