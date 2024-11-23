LPL Financial LLC Purchases 630,628 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 630,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Truist Financial worth $155,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $516,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after buying an additional 299,196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 154,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

TFC opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $48.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

