LPL Financial LLC Purchases 49,146 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $105,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 162.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.9% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

