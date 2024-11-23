LPL Financial LLC Has $148.28 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.81% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $148,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.31 and a 12 month high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

