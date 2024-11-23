LPL Financial LLC Has $117.43 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Illinois Tool Works worth $117,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 814,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 81,466 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $184,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.30.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $273.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $277.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

