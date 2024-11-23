LPL Financial LLC Has $108.72 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 8.63% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $108,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 338,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 316,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 311,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $65.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

