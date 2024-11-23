LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,249,990 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249,990 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.61% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $126,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 160,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

