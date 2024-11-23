Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,840,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,884,000 after buying an additional 493,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,266,000 after buying an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.23 and a one year high of $287.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.