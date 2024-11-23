Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 3% – What’s Next?

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.76. 2,394,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,403,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

