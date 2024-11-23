Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 381,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 339,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on LEV. Roth Capital cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEV
Lion Electric Price Performance
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Stories
