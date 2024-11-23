Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was up 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 381,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 339,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LEV. Roth Capital cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.82.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEV

Lion Electric Price Performance

About Lion Electric

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.07.

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.