Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Down 29% – What’s Next?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.64. 9,878,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,115% from the average session volume of 812,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,002,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 4,507,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

